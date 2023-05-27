New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $10.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,638 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 379.7% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 255,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,136,000 after buying an additional 202,161 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,937,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 410.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 103,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,155,000 after purchasing an additional 83,052 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,189,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,535,000 after purchasing an additional 73,621 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,231.6% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 46,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 42,737 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VBK stock opened at $214.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.07 and its 200-day moving average is $212.97. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $237.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

