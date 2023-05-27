New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $7.68 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,154 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,122 shares of company stock worth $10,640,284 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DHI opened at $106.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.34. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $112.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $131.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.23.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

