New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $9.50 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.89.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific Price Performance

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $321,542.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,398.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $3,394,970.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,462,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $321,542.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,398.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,627 shares of company stock worth $13,157,519. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 86.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $54.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.86.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

