New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 2,720 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,115 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,328.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 902,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after purchasing an additional 839,659 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8,814.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 560,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after buying an additional 554,615 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,619,000 after acquiring an additional 522,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,934,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,288,000 after acquiring an additional 423,918 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $72.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.36 and its 200 day moving average is $83.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $70.02 and a 52-week high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.