New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 494 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,911,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,206,785,000 after purchasing an additional 604,269 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,161,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,418,052,000 after purchasing an additional 799,376 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,225,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,481,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,672,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $572,454,000 after purchasing an additional 133,880 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,410 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EW opened at $82.01 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $107.92. The company has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.51.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $540,840.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,868.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,758,738.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,231,845.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $540,840.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,868.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,091 shares of company stock worth $16,232,258. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

