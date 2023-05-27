New York Life Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,412 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Autodesk by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Autodesk by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 965 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $198.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.56. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $235.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 99.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $320,290.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,767.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $63,372.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,135.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $320,290.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,767.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,602. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.24.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.