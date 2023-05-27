New York Life Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IQVIA by 20.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $934,167,000 after acquiring an additional 862,222 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in IQVIA by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,757,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,437,000 after buying an additional 358,840 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 5.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,739,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,235,000 after buying an additional 95,860 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in IQVIA by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,558,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $317,661,000 after buying an additional 193,590 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in IQVIA by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,516,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,805,000 after buying an additional 112,923 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.25.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $199.45 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $249.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.04. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

