NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,174,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,614,805. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.88. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.64 and a one year high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $149.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

