NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Receives $134.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.33.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,282 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,640 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NIKE Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $2,577,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 6.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 346,512 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,496,000 after purchasing an additional 21,423 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $83,177,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 14.1% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 16.0% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $107.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.40 and a 200 day moving average of $118.63. The company has a market capitalization of $165.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.