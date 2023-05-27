Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Short Interest Update

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,700 shares, an increase of 1,163.7% from the April 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 762,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nomura Research Institute Price Performance

Nomura Research Institute stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. Nomura Research Institute has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $31.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.73.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services.

