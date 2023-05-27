Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Short Interest Update

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the April 30th total of 630,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Northwest Natural Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE NWN traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.89. The stock had a trading volume of 90,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,203. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.59. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $42.37 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.75.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $462.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Insider Activity

In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $40,829.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,254.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Natural

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 205,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,787,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,541,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 290,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,811,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 7.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,116,000 after purchasing an additional 24,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the first quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Further Reading

