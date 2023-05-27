Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 520.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE JMM traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.75. 16,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,658. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $6.57.

Get Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 52,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 26,130 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,206,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,695,000 after purchasing an additional 34,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.