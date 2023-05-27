Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 520.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE JMM traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.75. 16,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,658. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $6.57.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
