Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, a growth of 607.2% from the April 30th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
JPC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.27. 248,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,737. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.06. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $8.45.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
