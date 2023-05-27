Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, a growth of 607.2% from the April 30th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

JPC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.27. 248,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,737. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.06. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $8.45.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,345,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 66,002 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 767,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 79,525 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 460,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 23,561 shares during the period.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

