NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $300.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $379.73.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $389.46 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $394.80. The stock has a market cap of $963.19 billion, a PE ratio of 202.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.16 and a 200 day moving average of $220.00.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,516,510. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its position in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $929,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

