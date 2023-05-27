NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $500.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.73.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.5 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $389.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.00. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $394.80. The company has a market capitalization of $963.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,516,510. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

