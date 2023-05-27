OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Short Interest Down 28.9% in May

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the April 30th total of 206,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.16. OC Oerlikon has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

