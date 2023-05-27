Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Trading Up 4.4 %

OMEX opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $4.63.

Insider Activity at Odyssey Marine Exploration

Institutional Trading of Odyssey Marine Exploration

In related news, Director John Abbott sold 42,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $128,758.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,612.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 284,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP boosted its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 1,371,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 142,295 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. 36.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.

