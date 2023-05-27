Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives $62.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.13.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OLLI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OLLI opened at $54.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $44.72 and a one year high of $72.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average of $56.70.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

