Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 53,423 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 427.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,423 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington comprises about 0.1% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $927,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 625.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 80,394 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.1 %

EXPD traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $115.51. 1,527,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,568. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $119.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.99. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $189,567.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,508.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,071,035.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,599 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.