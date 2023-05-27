Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $4.41 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,894 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 888.6% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 2.2 %

Cardinal Health stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,936,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,632. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $87.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.18.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 113.79%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

