Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 29,781 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,781 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,877,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,790 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,608,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,185,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,171,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,162,000 after acquiring an additional 27,650 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FE. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.71. 2,813,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,248,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

