Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,432 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.07% of National Fuel Gas worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 12.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 10.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 15.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NFG traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $51.20. 453,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,452. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $717.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.11 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Argus dropped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

