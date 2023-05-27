Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 1,020 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.81. 3,479,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,381,131. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $138.83. The company has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.