Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 230 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Textron were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Textron by 2,478.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 661,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,804,000 after purchasing an additional 635,440 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the third quarter worth $33,249,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Textron by 2,973.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 471,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,083,000 after purchasing an additional 456,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Textron by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,467,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,871,000 after purchasing an additional 397,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Textron by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 508,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,035,000 after purchasing an additional 367,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Textron Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE TXT traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $62.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,075. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $76.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 1.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXT. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

