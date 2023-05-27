Optimism (OP) Price Tops $1.60

Optimism (OP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Optimism token can currently be bought for about $1.60 or 0.00005959 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Optimism has a total market cap of $536.29 million and approximately $32.79 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Optimism has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Optimism Profile

Optimism’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,376,391 tokens. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

