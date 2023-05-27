Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCFGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,100 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the April 30th total of 193,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,411.0 days.

OCLCF stock remained flat at $61.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 400. Oracle Co. Japan has a 12-month low of $54.09 and a 12-month high of $89.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.40.

Oracle Corporation Japan engages in the development and sale of software and hardware products and solutions in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Cloud and License, Hardware Systems, and Services. It sells software solutions, such as relational database management software, middleware, and applications; hardware, including servers, storage devices, and network devices for use in building and operating IT environments, such as cloud computing environments; and cloud services through Internet and other networks, as well as provides software license update rights and technical support.

