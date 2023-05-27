Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Holdings Raised by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 242,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,683 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $18,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,694,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,517,000 after purchasing an additional 123,746 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,275 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,840,000 after purchasing an additional 984,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,353 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.79. 2,736,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,910. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $87.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.55.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. HSBC increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.10.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

