Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OVV has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.05.

Shares of OVV opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.25. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.78.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.84). Ovintiv had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 5.84%.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Ovintiv by 24.8% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,016,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361,244 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,718,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ovintiv by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,253,000 after acquiring an additional 396,726 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 16.1% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,080,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,398,000 after buying an additional 844,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 9.8% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,371,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,717,000 after buying an additional 391,087 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

