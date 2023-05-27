PAX Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $211.80 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.82. The company has a market capitalization of $109.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.94.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

