PAX Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Prologis by 27.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,799 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,238,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,273,000 after buying an additional 2,595,119 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Prologis by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,430,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,295,000 after buying an additional 2,480,063 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Prologis in the third quarter worth about $183,115,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Prologis by 49.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,109,000 after buying an additional 1,691,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $124.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.78. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.86. The firm has a market cap of $115.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 105.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Stories

