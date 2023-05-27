Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP)

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 259 ($3.22) target price on the oil production company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.61) target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock opened at GBX 130.10 ($1.62) on Tuesday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12-month low of GBX 121.60 ($1.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 321 ($3.99). The stock has a market cap of £281.34 million, a P/E ratio of 151.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 149.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 183.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 5.39%. Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,534.88%.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

