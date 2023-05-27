Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Holdings Lowered by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 942,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 73,796 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Pembina Pipeline worth $31,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBA. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 2.6% during the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PBA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.79. 707,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,095. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.59.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.23). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.493 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.