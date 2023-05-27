Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA) Shares Down 8.4%

Shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA – Get Rating) fell 8.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.05 and last traded at C$6.07. 15,802 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 12,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.63.

Perpetua Resources Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$369.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.77.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

