Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $107.00

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 107 ($1.33) and traded as low as GBX 103.83 ($1.29). Photo-Me International shares last traded at GBX 107 ($1.33), with a volume of 655,162 shares changing hands.
Photo-Me International Trading Up 4.9 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 107 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 107. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.90. The firm has a market cap of £404.47 million and a P/E ratio of 1,337.50.
Photo-Me International Company Profile
Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Photo-Me International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photo-Me International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.