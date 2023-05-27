Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PHR. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Phreesia from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.24. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 52.67% and a negative net margin of 62.71%. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Phreesia will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $103,014.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 128,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,998,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phreesia news, Director Gillian Munson sold 3,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $106,863.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,608.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $103,014.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,998,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,863 shares of company stock valued at $834,743 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 610.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs).

