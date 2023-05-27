Piper Sandler Increases American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $77.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of American International Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.07.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $54.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.61 and its 200 day moving average is $57.71. American International Group has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $64.88.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 196,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 67,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

