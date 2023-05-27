Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.98

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.98 and traded as high as C$14.58. Pizza Pizza Royalty shares last traded at C$14.53, with a volume of 26,087 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$360.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.82.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$153.19 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. will post 0.9373385 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.75%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 727 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

