Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Performance

Polar Power stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. Polar Power has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 29.29% and a negative net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polar Power

About Polar Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Polar Power by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Polar Power by 3.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polar Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Polar Power by 87.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 108,367 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Polar Power by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 239,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 145,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.