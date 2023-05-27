Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Stock Performance
Polar Power stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. Polar Power has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 29.29% and a negative net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polar Power
About Polar Power
Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Polar Power (POLA)
