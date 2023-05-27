Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Price Target Raised to GBX 175

Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 140 ($1.74) to GBX 175 ($2.18) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Premier Foods Stock Performance

PFD stock opened at GBX 134.40 ($1.67) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. The firm has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,344.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. Premier Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 90.70 ($1.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 138.80 ($1.73). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 125 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 116.32.

Premier Foods Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a GBX 1.44 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Premier Foods’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Premier Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,000.00%.

In other Premier Foods news, insider Duncan Leggett sold 6,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.67), for a total value of £9,274.14 ($11,535.00). 25.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

