Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Stock Position Cut by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,825,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,979,884 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 6.88% of Principal Financial Group worth $1,411,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $1,345,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PFG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. 92 Resources reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $77.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,257. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

