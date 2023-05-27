ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the April 30th total of 2,060,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 871,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 268,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 39,482 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 514,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,059. The company has a market capitalization of $138.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $3.85.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,707.31% and a negative return on equity of 84.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

