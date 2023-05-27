Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial Price Performance

Shares of PROV stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $84.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

About Provident Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 381,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 705,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares in the last quarter. 51.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

