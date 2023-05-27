Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Provident Financial Price Performance
Shares of PROV stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $84.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82.
Provident Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.41%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial
About Provident Financial
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.
Further Reading
