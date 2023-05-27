Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 837.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after acquiring an additional 36,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

NYSE PRU traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,679,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.45 and its 200 day moving average is $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 890.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading

