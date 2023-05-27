PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk (OTCMKTS:PITPF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk (OTCMKTS:PITPF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PITPF opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63.
PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk Company Profile
