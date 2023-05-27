PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Earns “Maintains” Rating from 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued their maintains rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.43. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $59.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.50 and its 200 day moving average is $45.69.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.78) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $1,266,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,127.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $63,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,645.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $1,266,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,595 shares of company stock valued at $7,968,916. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $3,638,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $248,000.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

