Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Reduced by KeyCorp

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Consolidated Edison in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Edison’s current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ED. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.42.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED opened at $92.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.