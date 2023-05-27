Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Tricon Residential Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tricon Residential in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tricon Residential’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $180.89 million during the quarter. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 97.08% and a return on equity of 18.10%.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TCN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Tricon Residential from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.52.

NYSE TCN opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.14. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

Institutional Trading of Tricon Residential

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 5,671.9% during the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tricon Residential

(Get Rating)

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in renting homes and apartments. It operates through the following business segments: Single-Family Rental, Adjacent Businesses, Private Funds and Advisory and Corporate. The Single-Family Rental Business segment owns and operates single family rental homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.