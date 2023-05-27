Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a report released on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $4.48 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.65. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.46 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.87 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.48 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LOW. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.23.

LOW opened at $206.52 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31. The firm has a market cap of $123.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.10 and its 200-day moving average is $204.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,123,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $469,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,064,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,734,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $740,949,000 after purchasing an additional 32,129 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

