Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.87.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Qiagen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Qiagen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.
Qiagen Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $46.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.53. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qiagen
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 314.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Qiagen Company Profile
QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.
