Qtum One Day Trading Volume Hits $24.92 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $278.44 million and $24.92 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.66 or 0.00009947 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,826.86 or 0.06831387 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00053938 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00039308 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00018744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018162 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005988 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,673,604 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

